2011 Chrysler 200

Touring

2011 Chrysler 200

Touring

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,190KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374846
  • Stock #: S0253
  • VIN: 1C3BC1FG6BN535628
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

JUST ARRIVED 2011 CHRYSLER 200 TOURING, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 126,190Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, COMES CERTIFIED WITH NEW BRAKES $6950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included, Call 416 728 0009.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

