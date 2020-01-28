Menu
2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS

2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,190KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4580106
  • VIN: 1C3BC1EG6BN535628
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

AUTO, AC, CD, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 126,190Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5750 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.


Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available For Additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

