$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Chrysler 200

2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS CERTIFIED

2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,190KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292434
  • Stock #: S0253
  • VIN: 1C3BC1FG6BN535688
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

2011 CHRYSLER 200 S TOURNING, AUTO, AC, CD, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 126,190Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5450 Not Certified, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

