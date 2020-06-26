+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495
2011 CHRYSLER 200 S TOURNING, AUTO, AC, CD, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 126,190Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5450 Not Certified, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
