2011 Chrysler 200

126,190 KM

Details Description

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Chrysler 200

2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS CERTIFIED

2011 Chrysler 200

S TOURING LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

  • Listing ID: 5378864
  • Stock #: s0253
  • VIN: 1C3BC1FG6BN535688

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

126,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHRYSLER 200 S TOURNING, AUTO, AC, CD, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 126,190Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5450 Not Certified, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

