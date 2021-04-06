Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,845 KM

Details

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW & GO CERTIFIED

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE STOW & GO CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

169,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6862425
  • Stock #: S0328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, STOW & GO, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 169,845Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claim, Clean Carfax Available w/ Service Records, Very Well Maintained, Winters And All Season Tires Included, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty. $6950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

