2011 Dodge Journey

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

AUTOMATIC STARTER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 158,295Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Smooth And Quiet, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, Carfax Available, $5950 CALL 416 728 0009.



12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.



Certification Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.



OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!



+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.