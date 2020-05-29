+ taxes & licensing
416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $800
2011 DODGE JOURNEY SE PLUS, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Alloy Wheels, Auto Starter, Keyless Entry Alarm, 158,198Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Smooth And Quiet, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, Good Tires, Alloy Wheels, Carfax Available, $5950 Not Certified, $6750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0