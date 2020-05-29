Menu
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

SE Plus

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,198KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5092505
  • Stock #: S0247
  • VIN: 3D4PG4F8XBT512991
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $800

2011 DODGE JOURNEY SE PLUS, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Alloy Wheels, Auto Starter, Keyless Entry Alarm, 158,198Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Smooth And Quiet, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, Good Tires, Alloy Wheels, Carfax Available, $5950 Not Certified, $6750 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Auto Starter

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

