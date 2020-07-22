Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Journey

159,060 KM

Details Description Features

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

SE Plus LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Journey

SE Plus LOW KMS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

  • Listing ID: 5392076
  • Stock #: S0247
  • VIN: 3D4PG4F8XBT512982

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

159,060KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,060 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE JOURNEY SE PLUS, Automatic Starter, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 158,198Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Smooth And Quiet, No Rust, Clean In/Out, Good Tires, Alloy Wheels, Carfax Available, $5450 Not Certified, Certificartion Available For Additional $695 And Will Comes With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included With Purchase Of Safety.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2011 GMC Terrain SLE...
 149,987 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 199,282 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE...
 196,103 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory