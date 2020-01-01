Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT, AWD, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 136,078Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, $6950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.



12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available,



Certification Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes And Tires.



INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.



OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!



+ H.S.T And Licensing.

