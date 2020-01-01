Menu
2011 Ford Escape

XLT LOW KMS AWD

2011 Ford Escape

XLT LOW KMS AWD

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,078KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4494522
  • Stock #: S0240
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG2BKC69830
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2011 FORD ESCAPE XLT, AWD, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 136,078Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, $6950 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available,

Certification Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes And Tires.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

