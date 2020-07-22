Menu
2011 GMC Terrain

149,987 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SLE-1 BACK UP CAMERA AWD CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

149,987KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569047
  • Stock #: S0272
  • VIN: 2CTFLREC1B6418712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC TERRAIN SLE, 1 OWNER, AWD, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 149,987Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 2 Set Of Tires All Season And Winter Tires, $7950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

