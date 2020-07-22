+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 GMC TERRAIN SLE, 1 OWNER, AWD, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 149,987Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 2 Set Of Tires All Season And Winter Tires, $7950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
