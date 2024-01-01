$8,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Honda CR-V
EXL
2011 Honda CR-V
EXL
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,123KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J6RE4H70BL803825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OP-3825
- Mileage 230,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Clean sport utility 4x4 Carfax clean No accidents Has factory remote starter
3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty inc
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
2013 Nissan Rogue S 229,354 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 147,677 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 210,006 KM $9,997 + tax & lic
Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
905-715-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,997
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
905-715-1293
2011 Honda CR-V