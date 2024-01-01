Menu
<p>Clean sport utility 4x4 Carfax clean No accidents Has factory remote starter</p><p>3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty inc </p>

2011 Honda CR-V

230,123 KM

$8,997

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EXL

2011 Honda CR-V

EXL

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
230,123KM
VIN 5J6RE4H70BL803825

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OP-3825
  • Mileage 230,123 KM

Clean sport utility 4x4 Carfax clean No accidents Has factory remote starter

3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty inc 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Honda CR-V