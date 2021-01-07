Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

177,350 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GLS CERTIFIED

GLS CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

177,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6510456
  • Stock #: S0320
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7BH026628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 177,350Kms, Drives Excellent, Carfax Available, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty $5950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

