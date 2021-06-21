Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

178,010 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
GLS CERTIFIED

GLS CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7497654
  • Stock #: S0320
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7BH029623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, No Rust, 178,010Kms, Drives Excellent, Carfax Available, $5950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Included

