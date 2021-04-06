Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

150,873 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS TOURING

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS TOURING

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,873KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6953294
  • Stock #: S0325
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE7BU121886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0325
  • Mileage 150,873 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS TOURING, HATCHBACK, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 150,873Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $4950 Not certified, Certification Available For Additional $495 And Will come with New Brakes And 1 year unlimited kms Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

