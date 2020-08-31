Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

188,544 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

SE SPORT POWER SUNROOF

2011 Hyundai Sonata

SE SPORT POWER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

188,544KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777004
  • Stock #: S0281
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC8BH126242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,544 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA SE, POWER SUNROOF, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 188,544Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, Very Clean In/Out, Very Well Maintained w/ Service Records, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

