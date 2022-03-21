Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

183,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL

Location

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Sale

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8796836
  • VIN: 5npeb4ac2bh109839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

super clean car, loaded, carfax clean no accidents, certified, need financing no problem, warranty available call Paul, 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

