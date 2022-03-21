$6,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GL
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8796836
- VIN: 5npeb4ac2bh109839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
super clean car, loaded, carfax clean no accidents, certified, need financing no problem, warranty available call Paul, 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
