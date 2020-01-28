Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,792KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4552401
  • Stock #: S0257
  • VIN: KM8JU3AC4BU252070
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
2 tone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 139,792Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified With New Brakes, $8950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.


12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

