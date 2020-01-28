2011 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Auto, A/C, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 139,792Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified With New Brakes, $8950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

