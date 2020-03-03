11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2011 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, 2 Tone Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Roof Rack, Side Running Boards, Tow Pkg, 139,792Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $8450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
