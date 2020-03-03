Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIIFED

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIIFED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,792KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729332
  • Stock #: S0257
  • VIN: KM8JU8AC4BU252071
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
2 Tone Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 HYUNDAI TUCSON GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, 2 Tone Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Roof Rack, Side Running Boards, Tow Pkg, 139,792Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $8450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

