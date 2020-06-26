Menu
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Forte

EX CERTIFIED LOW KMS

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,650KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292425
  • Stock #: S0265
  • VIN: KNAFU4A2XB5323996
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 KIA FORTE EX, AUTO, AC, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 2 Set of Tires, Winters And All Seasons Included, 156,650Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Great Condition, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

