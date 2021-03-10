Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

176,954 KM

$5,488

+ tax & licensing
$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GS 1 OWNER NEW BRAKES CERTIFIED

$5,488

+ taxes & licensing

176,954KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6725906
  • Stock #: S0318
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY0B0112643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0318
  • Mileage 176,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA 2 GS, AUTO, AC, CD, 1 Owner Car, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 176,954Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, $5488 o.b.o. call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

