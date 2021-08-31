2011 Mazda Tribute

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$3,950 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7711873

7711873 Stock #: C050

C050 VIN: 4F2CY9GG0BKM07795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C050

Mileage 270,900 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.