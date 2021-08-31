Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

270,900 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GT LEATHER SUNROOF AWD BACK UP CAMERA

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

270,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7711873
  • Stock #: C050
  • VIN: 4F2CY9GG0BKM07795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA TRIBUTE GT, V6, AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, Back Up Camera, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 270,900Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $3950 o.b.o. Certification Available For additional $695 And Will Include New Brakes And 1 Year Powertrain Warranty, Call 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

