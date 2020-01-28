Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE certified

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE certified

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,236KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4570194
  • Stock #: S0251
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU7BZ608073
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 176,236Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Carfax Available, Comes Certified $6950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.


12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Equalizer
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

