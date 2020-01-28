Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 176,236Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Carfax Available, Comes Certified $6950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Equalizer

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.