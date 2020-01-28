Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 176,236Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Carfax Available, $5950 CALL 416 728 0009.





Certification And 12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty available For Additional $695 And Includes New Brakes.





OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!





+ H.S.T And Licensing.