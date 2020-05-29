Menu
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,236KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135603
  • Stock #: S0251
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU7BZ608078
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, ABS, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, 176,236Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean, No Rust, $6950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-XXXX

416-728-0009

