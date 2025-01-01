Menu
<p>Nice clean sedan 2.5S Pkg</p><p>No accidents Carfax clean report</p><p>Price includes Safety</p>

2011 Nissan Altima

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,997

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

13174097

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
VIN 1N4AL2AP4BC137419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OP-7419
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean sedan 2.5S Pkg

No accidents Carfax clean report

Price includes Safety

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

2011 Nissan Altima