$4,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2011 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,000KM
VIN 1N4AL2AP4BC137419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OP-7419
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice clean sedan 2.5S Pkg
No accidents Carfax clean report
Price includes Safety
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
905-715-XXXX(click to show)
$4,997
+ taxes & licensing>
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
905-715-1293
2011 Nissan Altima