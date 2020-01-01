Menu
2011 Nissan Altima

2.5S

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5S

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,189KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4469496
  • Stock #: S0228
  • VIN: 1N4AK2AP48C152778
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO, A/C, CD, 4 Cyl, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, 207,189Kms, Drives Excellent, Clean In/Out, Well Maintained, Comes Certified With New Brakes $5450 CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

