2011 Nissan Altima

S CERTIFIED

2011 Nissan Altima

S CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,189KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4589757
  • Stock #: S0228
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP4BC152776
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2011 NISSAN ALTIMA 2.5 S, AUTO, A/C, CD, 4 Cylinder, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, 207,189Kms, Drives Excellent, Clean In/Out, Well Maintained, Comes Certified With New Brakes $4950. CALL 416 728 0009.


12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.


OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

