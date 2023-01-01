$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2011 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10440759
- Stock #: p445
- VIN: jn8as5mt3bw183267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice clean SUV,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,carfax clean, call Paul at 416-543-8201.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
