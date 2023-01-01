Menu
2011 Nissan Rogue

238,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

S

2011 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440759
  • Stock #: p445
  • VIN: jn8as5mt3bw183267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean SUV,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included,carfax clean, call Paul at 416-543-8201.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

