2011 Nissan Rogue

208,790 KM

Details Description

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

S (AWD)

S (AWD)

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

208,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6632153
  • Stock #: S0319
  • VIN: JN8AS8MV7BW268890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0319
  • Mileage 208,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 NISSAN ROGUE 2.5 S, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 208,790Kms, Looks And Drives Excellent, MUST SEE! No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $5450. Call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-XXXX

416-728-0009

