2011 Nissan Rogue

208,790 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) CERTIFIED

2011 Nissan Rogue

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

208,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6833366
  Stock #: S0319
  VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW268891

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Maroon
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 208,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 NISSAN ROGUE 2.5 S, AWD, AUTO, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 208,790Kms, Looks And Drives Excellent, MUST SEE! No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified With Warranty And New Brakes, $5950 o.b.o. Call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

