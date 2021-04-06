2011 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950 + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 7 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6833366

6833366 Stock #: S0319

S0319 VIN: JN8AS5MV7BW268891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 208,790 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.