2011 Subaru Outback

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.</span></p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2011 Subaru Outback

256,525 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pwr Moon

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited Pwr Moon

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,525KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4S4BRGKC5B3433230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,525 KM

Vehicle Description

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Stouffville, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 188,123 KM $7,778 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Stouffville, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 143,123 KM $8,777 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Stouffville, ON
2013 Honda CR-V Touring 225,123 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

905-715-XXXX

(click to show)

905-715-1293

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-715-1293

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Outback