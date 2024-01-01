$6,497+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback
2.5i LTD
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Certified
$6,497
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean sport utility No accidents clean Carfax report
3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty Inc
Looking for a reliable and spacious wagon that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws at you? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Ltd, now available at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.! This blue beauty has all the features you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road.
With a 4-cylinder engine and a CVT transmission, this Outback offers a smooth and efficient ride. It's also equipped with all-wheel drive, so you can confidently navigate snow, ice, and rain. Inside, you'll find leather seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof to enjoy the sunshine. This Outback also comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Here are five features that make this 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Ltd a stand-out choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road conditions with confidence.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy comfort and luxury on every journey.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.
- Premium Sound System: Experience your favorite tunes with rich audio quality.
- Warranty Included: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're covered.
This Outback, with just over 256,740km on the odometer, is ready for its next adventure. Visit Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. today to experience this reliable and spacious wagon firsthand!
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
