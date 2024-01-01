Menu
<p>Clean sport utility No accidents clean Carfax report</p><p>3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty Inc</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious wagon that can handle anything the Canadian winter throws at you? Look no further than this 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Ltd, now available at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.! This blue beauty has all the features you need to stay comfortable and safe on the road.</p><p>With a 4-cylinder engine and a CVT transmission, this Outback offers a smooth and efficient ride. Its also equipped with all-wheel drive, so you can confidently navigate snow, ice, and rain. Inside, youll find leather seats, a premium sound system, and a sunroof to enjoy the sunshine. This Outback also comes with a comprehensive warranty, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Ltd a stand-out choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any road conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy comfort and luxury on every journey.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Experience your favorite tunes with rich audio quality.</li><li><strong>Warranty Included:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre covered.</li></ul><p>This Outback, with just over 256,740km on the odometer, is ready for its next adventure. Visit Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. today to experience this reliable and spacious wagon firsthand!</p>

2011 Subaru Outback

256,740 KM

$6,497

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i LTD

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5i LTD

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,497

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,740KM
VIN 4S4BRGKC5B3433230

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,740 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-XXXX

(click to show)

905-715-1293

$6,497

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-715-1293

2011 Subaru Outback