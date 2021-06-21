+ taxes & licensing
416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 TOYOTA COROLLA CE, 4 Door, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Locks, Keyless Entry Alarm, 189,989Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, No Rust, 2 Set Of Tires all Seasons And winters, $5950 Comes Certified With New brakes And 1-year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0