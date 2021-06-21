Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Corolla

189,989 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Corolla

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

189,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7512126
  • Stock #: S0342
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXBC647376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0342
  • Mileage 189,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA COROLLA CE, 4 Door, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Locks, Keyless Entry Alarm, 189,989Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, No Rust, 2 Set Of Tires all Seasons And winters, $5950 Comes Certified With New brakes And 1-year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Winter Tires
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2007 Saturn SL2 Ion....
 180,000 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla CE
 189,989 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX POWE...
 146,810 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory