NO ACCIDENTS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAMERA. GREAT SERVICE HISTORY.
This 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE V6 7 Passenger package comes with its Safety Standard Certificate included and has a great service history. This van has had only one previous owner and CARFAX Canada's report is accident-free! This XLE V6 package comes with Bluetooth Capability, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, Power Dual Sliding Rear Doors, Backup Camera and so much more!
This vehicle is "Toyota Certified". This means you benefit from a 160-point pre-delivery inspection by our very own Toyota Certified technicians, you will receive a complimentary tank of gas, free oil change, 12-month/ unlimited KM Roadside Assistance & receive a minimum 6-month/ 10,000KM powertrain warranty, backed by Toyota Canada. Lastly, all Toyota Certified vehicles automatically qualify for a Toyota Canada Extended Warranty upgrade (at an additional cost.)
All our Pre-Owned vehicles undergo a full interior detailing and rigorous mechanical inspection so that you can have the utmost confidence in your purchase. Please contact us at 905-642-6688 or visit us in store for more details and a test drive!
