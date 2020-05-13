Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Toyota

905-642-6688

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger V6 XLE 7 PASSENGER - ONE OWNER - GREAT SERVICE HISTORY

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger V6 XLE 7 PASSENGER - ONE OWNER - GREAT SERVICE HISTORY

Location

Stouffville Toyota

1288 Millard Street, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

905-642-6688

Contact Seller

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4996893
  • Stock #: 200561A
  • VIN: 5TDYK3DC6BS001656
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
NO ACCIDENTS. HEATED FRONT SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BACKUP CAMERA. GREAT SERVICE HISTORY.


This 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE V6 7 Passenger package comes with its Safety Standard Certificate included and has a great service history. This van has had only one previous owner and CARFAX Canada's report is accident-free! This XLE V6 package comes with Bluetooth Capability, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, Power Dual Sliding Rear Doors, Backup Camera and so much more!



This vehicle is "Toyota Certified". This means you benefit from a 160-point pre-delivery inspection by our very own Toyota Certified technicians, you will receive a complimentary tank of gas, free oil change, 12-month/ unlimited KM Roadside Assistance & receive a minimum 6-month/ 10,000KM powertrain warranty, backed by Toyota Canada. Lastly, all Toyota Certified vehicles automatically qualify for a Toyota Canada Extended Warranty upgrade (at an additional cost.)





All our Pre-Owned vehicles undergo a full interior detailing and rigorous mechanical inspection so that you can have the utmost confidence in your purchase. Please contact us at 905-642-6688 or visit us in store for more details and a test drive!
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stouffville Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 99,305 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 39,741 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 99,472 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Stouffville Toyota

Stouffville Toyota

1288 Millard Street, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

Call Dealer

905-642-XXXX

(click to show)

905-642-6688

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory