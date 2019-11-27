Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5 SEL HIGHLINE LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2.5 SEL HIGHLINE LEATHER SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,432KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4385196
  • Stock #: S0243
  • VIN: 3VWLX7AJ1BM344637
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 2.5 SEL, HIGHLINE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, AUTO, A/C, CD, Tan leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Power seats, 190,432KMS, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, SUPER CLEAN, $5950 CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available, Call 416 728 0009.

Certification Available For Additional $695.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Rogue 2....
 183,504 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 176,236 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey S...
 158,295 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Send A Message