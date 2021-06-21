Menu
2011 Volvo S40

136,522 KM

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
T5 LEATHER SUNROOF CERTIFIED LOW KMS

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

136,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7339442
  • Stock #: S0339
  • VIN: yv1672ms7b2542727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2011 VOLVO S40 T5, LEATHER, SUNROOF, BLISS SYSTEM, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Side Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 136,522Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $8450 Comes Fully Certified With New Brakes, All Season And Winter Tires, And 12 Month Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

