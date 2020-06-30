Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

140,298 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ POWER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350316
  • Stock #: S0273
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC2C7116321

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

140,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,298 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, Power Sunroof, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows And Locks, More details coming Soon, Low Kms, 140,298Kms, Clean In And Out, $7450 Comes certIfied With New Brakes, Call 416 728 0009.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 140,298 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 190,140 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE...
 196,103 KM
$5,650 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory