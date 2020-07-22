Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

140,298 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT TURBO POWER SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT TURBO POWER SUNROOF LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

140,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5587092
  • Stock #: S0273
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC2C7116822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,298 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, TURBO, POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry Alarm, low Kms, 140,298Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Clean Overall, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Sentra S...
 152,009 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SV
 212,869 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Forte EX Koup
 229,379 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory