2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,290 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 1 owner Stow & Go

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 1 owner Stow & Go

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

175,290KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6552000
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0CR352357

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 175,290 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE GARND CARAVAN SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Stow & Go, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 175,320Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

