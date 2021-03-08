Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,290 KM

Details Description

$6,488

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SE STOW & GO 1 OWNER CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6657926
  • Stock #: S0314
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0CR352357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,290 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Stow & Go, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 175,320Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6488 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty. 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

 

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

