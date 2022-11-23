Menu
2012 Ford Escape

175,408 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Limited

Limited

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

175,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9429030
  • Stock #: 22D1689A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG1CKB59061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22D1689A
  • Mileage 175,408 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

