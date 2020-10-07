+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
JUST ARRIVED 2012 HONDA CIVIC EX, 1 owner, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, A/C, CD, POWER OPTIONS, 220K, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Well Maintained With Service Records, MORE DETAILS COMING SOON, $6250 COMES CERTIFIED, CALL 416 728 0009
