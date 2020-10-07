Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

220,108 KM

Details Description

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

POWER SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

POWER SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

220,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121239
  • Stock #: S0309
  • VIN: 2HGFB2FS4CH033216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,108 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2012 HONDA CIVIC EX, 1 owner, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, A/C, CD, POWER OPTIONS, 220K, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Well Maintained With Service Records, MORE DETAILS COMING SOON, $6250 COMES CERTIFIED, CALL 416 728 0009

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,769 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Tucson ...
 71,456 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 151,320 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory