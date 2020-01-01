Menu
2012 Honda Civic

220,157 KM

Details Description

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

EX POWER SUNROOF

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

220,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6266124
  • Stock #: S0309
  • VIN: 2HGFB2FS4CH038216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,157 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC EX, 1 Owner, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Very Well Maintained w/ Service Records, 220,157Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5950 Not Certified, Cartification Available For Additional $695 And Will Come Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included w/Safety.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

