Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

123,195 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

123,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6700715
  • Stock #: S0326
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE3CU269835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0326
  • Mileage 123,195 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE PICS COMING SOON, 2012 HYUNDAI ACCENT GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 123, 195Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $5950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2008 Smart fortwo PA...
 128,770 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,387 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 177,350 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory