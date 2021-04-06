Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

123,195 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS CERTIFIED

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

123,195KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6879123
  Stock #: S0326
  VIN: KMHCT4AE3CU269835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0326
  Mileage 123,195 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ACCENT GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Very Good Kms, 123,195Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $5950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

