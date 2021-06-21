Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

150,800 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7474458
  • Stock #: C89
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU005967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ACCENT, 4 Door, AUTO, CD, Power Locks, AUTOMATIC STARTER, Keyless Entry Alarm, 150,800Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, $4950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New brakes And 1 year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

