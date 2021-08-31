Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

150,800 KM

Details Description

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

L

2012 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

150,800KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7722076
  Stock #: C0089
  VIN: KMHCT5AE8CU005998

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # C0089
  Mileage 150,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ACCENT BASE, 4 Door, No A/C, AUTO, CD, Power Locks, AUTOMATIC STARTER, Keyless Entry Alarm, Accident repair, 150,800Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, as is $3750 O.B.O. CALL 416 728 0009.

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

